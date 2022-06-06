4
Menu
Business

Construction of Tema-Tetteh Quarshie interchanges to commence in August - Amoako-Atta

Kwasi Amoako Attah Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Government will commence the rehabilitation and construction of interchanges on the Tema-Tetteh Quarshie stretch and highways down to Apenkwa and Neoplan junction in August this year.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, who disclosed this after inspecting the Tema-Motorway, said the first phase of the project would start on the 19.5 kilometre stretch from Tema roundabout to Tetteh Quarshie.

The second phase will cover Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa, and third phase from Apenkwa to Neoplan station.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the six-lane highway, especially from Tema to Tetteh Quarshie, would be remodelled to erase the current traffic experience on the stretch.

“Latest by August this year, we will cut sod for work to start. The contractor has already been selected,” he said.

The project which would be funded under a Public-Private-Partnership programme, would span a period of four years, he said, adding that they would, however, work with speed to substantially complete the first phase by the end of 2024.

The project, the Minister said, had been maintained over the years but not had any major work done on it since it was constructed in the mid-1960’s.

He gave the assurance that it would be given full attention to better serve motorists and the public.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Related Articles: