Consumers have to choose wisely what they spend on – Economist

Prices of commodities have increased

Cost of goods and services increases

Consumers have to choose wisely what to spend on, Economist



There are trends we can follow to curtail high cost of living in Ghana, Economist



An Economist, Mr. Paul Frimpong, has cautioned Ghanaians to be circumspect in their spending in these times of harsh economic crisis.



According to him, managers of the economy need to have a conversation about the rising cost of living in the country.



Speaking on TV3, he said “There are trends we could follow that will help us curtail the high cost of living in Ghana. We need to have a conversation about how expensive Ghana is becoming.”

“The cost of goods and services have gone high. As consumers, we would have to choose wisely when it comes to what we want to spend on,” he added.



“We have seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food prices across the world but prior to some of these happenings we couldn’t leverage the policy guidelines we could have used.”



However, the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that inflation for the month of March stood at 19.4%, the highest the country has recorded since August 2009.



Also, fuel prices have been on the increase since the beginning of the year, causing a corresponding increase in transport fares.



Recently the Ghana Water Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have proposed various increments in tariffs to be considered by the Public Utilities and Regulations Commission (PURC).