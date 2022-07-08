0
Menu
Business

Continuation of E-Levy will serve as assurance that Ghana can repay IMF loan - Economist

E Levy E Levy Electronic Transfer Levy1.png Electronic transfer levy

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMF begins formal engagements with government

E-Levy will not be scrapped despite decision to go to IMF

IMF to help shore up foreign reserves

Amidst calls for the scrapping of the electronic transfer levy, an associate professor at Andrews University in the USA, Williams Kwasi Peprah, has indicated that the levy should be maintained.

He explains that the revenue generation measure will serve as an assurance to the International Monetary Fund that the country is able to generate revenue internally.

He said “the government should maintain the e-levy tax to give assurance to IMF that this will be the basis of making funds available to pay the fund within a maximum period of 10 years."

“This may sit well with the IMF and Ghana may be qualified for Extended Facility Fund from the IMF”, he explained in a JoyBusiness interview.

Professor Peprah further noted that managers of the economy must make a conscious effort to address its balance of payment issues.

“Ghana needs to admit that it is experiencing a serious payment imbalance because of structural impediments or slow growth and an inherently weak balance of payment position. Ghana should provide a comprehensive program including the policies needed to correct the structural imbalances over an extending period”

He added that “the government should agree to adjust its economic policies to overcome the problem that led to seeking financial aid. And finally, Ghana’s program should be for a maximum period of four years.”

A team from the International Monetary Fund is currently in talks with the government.

The negotiations are to examine the country’s fiscal expenditure and financial projections for the year 2022.

The government has however stated that the move to go to the IMF is to help shore up the country’s reserves.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry in a statement said the electronic transaction levy will not be scrapped.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Related Articles: