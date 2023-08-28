Contractors working on roads linking fuel depots have abandoned the project – Tanker drivers

Tanker drivers during a demonstration exercise

Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Sunday Alabi, has asserted that contractors working on roads linking fuel depots were nowhere to be found.

He stated that works on Takoradi and Kumasi roads have been abandoned by these contractors government awarded the contract



Mr Alabi noted that although works had commenced on the roads linking to the depots, they have been left unattended to.



He said the Association looks forward to the government keeping its promise to complete the road project.



“As we speak now, the contractors are not on the road the way they started the work,” Sunday Alabi said.



“In Kumasi, there is no contractor now, and the same is true for Takoradi. They have made the roads passable, but they are not complete. Work has started, but for some time now, it has been slow. If you talk of the regional depots and Tema, it is true that the roads are passable, but they are not complete. We look forward to their promise of finishing it,” he stated.



It would be recalled that on Monday, June 26, 2023, drivers operating within the Tema heavy industrial area stated that they would not cart fuel until the deplorable roads were awarded to a contractor.

Over 7.6 million litres of fuel were stuck in their tanks following the strike by the Ghana National Tankers Drivers Union.



In the early hours of Thursday, June 29, 2023, the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanker Drivers called off their strike.



This was after they had more than two hours of talks with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



SA/NOQ



