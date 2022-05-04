7
Convenience will 'force' Ghanaians to use MoMo despite E-Levy – Joe Jackson

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government imposes 1.5% tax on all electronic transfers

MoMo grew not because it was tax exempt, Joe Jackson

GRA to address public on E-Levy May 5

Financial analyst, Joe Jackson, has asserted that Ghanaians will be 'forced' to use mobile money services due to its convenience.

He added that Ghanaians who have decided not to use MoMo again because of the implementation of the E-Levy would make a U-turn soon.

Government imposed a 1.5% charge on electronic transactions above GH¢100.

Speaking on TV3's New Day show on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Joe Jackson stressed that MoMo grew astronomically due to the ease of transferring and withdrawing money and not because it was tax-free at the time.

“The use of MoMo grew not because it was tax exempt, even if you are angry, even if you don’t want to pay there are some kind of inconvenience you will not be prepared to take. MoMo usage is too convenient not to use,” he said.

Government commenced the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, despite widespread condemnation of the tax policy.

Since the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, some Ghanaians have complained about being charged unlawfully.

The Ghana Revenue Authority, in response, assured the affected customers of getting a refund.

The Authority is expected to address the public on the E-Levy on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

