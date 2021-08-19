Coronation Asset Management acquires beneficial interest in AngloGold securities

AngloGold Ashanti's market capitalization as of 31 December 2020 stands at $9.4 billion

AngloGold Ashanti has advised its shareholders that it has received notification in terms of section 122(1) of the Companies Act that Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Limited (“Coronation”), on behalf of its clients, has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company.

The interest is such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Coronation amounts to 5,24% (previously held 4,98% of the total number of securities in issue).



The move is in compliance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act 71 of 2008), as amended (“Companies Act”) and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited (“JSE”).



Also, as required in terms of section 122(3) (a) of the Companies Act, AngloGold Ashanti said in a statement that it has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel (“TRP”).



AngloGold Ashanti is the third-largest gold producer globally and the largest on the African continent, producing 3.047Moz and employing an average of 36,952 people (including contractors) in 2020



The company describes itself as a responsible gold miner and, in partnerships with host communities and governments, “we aim to create value for all our stakeholders over the long-term”.

It is listed on the Johannesburg, New York, Australia, and Ghana stock exchanges



The miner has a geographically diverse shareholder base that includes the world’s largest financial institutions.



AngloGold Ashanti's market capitalization as of 31 December 2020 stands at $9.4 billion.



It is included in the JSE Top 40 Index, the S&P Global CSA, the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series (the FTSE4Good Index), the Responsible Mining Index, and the Bloomberg 2021 Gender-Equality Index.