Coronavirus: Airline spreads love amid pandemic

Ethiopian Airlines

In this month of love, Ethiopian Airlines is offering couples an exciting Valentine package to Dubai to rekindle their love. The Package, which starts from US$739 per couple, covers five nights with accommodation in a 5- Star hotel, daily breakfast, and barbecue dinner.

Couples will also undertake a Dhow cruise, Dubai half day city tour, the famous desert safari with barbecue dinner and many other activities.



Yemesrach Alemayehu, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines told AviationGhana that: “Ethiopian Airlines has for years brought happiness to families and couples around the world. In this month of love, we designed this package to celebrate couples. Couples can book today by calling our sales office or book online at www.ethiopianholidays.com. “



The ET Valentine package follows the recent launch of a new promotion by the Addis Ababa based airline in Ghana designed to stimulate demand.



Ethiopian Airlines has officially launched a special promotion dubbed: ‘with key Stakeholders in promotion dubbed ‘Ethiopian New Year Promo’, which lasts until the end of March 2021, fares to various destinations around the world have been drastically reduced to make traveling affordable to Ghanaian passengers in these difficult times.



The Ethiopian New Year Promo covers 21 destinations including: London, Paris, Athens, Dubai, Mumbai, Hong Kong, New York, Brussels, Istanbul, Toronto, Nairobi, and Harare among others. Prices starts from as low as US$550.

Welcoming the Ethiopian Airlines team that called on him to announce the initiative, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, immediate past Aviation Minister, said given the impact of COVID-19 on the finances of individuals, the initiative by Ethiopian Airlines is very laudable and praised the airline for their consistency and dedication to the Ghanaian market.



“We commend you highly for this initiative. This will make travelling cheaper for Ghanaians,” Mr. Adda said.



Rev. Stephen W. Arthur, Director of Economic Regulations and Business Development of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in his remarks, congratulated the Ethiopian team and called on other airlines to take a cue from this so as to promote a healthy competition which will aid in the industry’s revival.



“I think this is a novelty and is also laudable. We have been hearing demands for a reduction in charges and the likes. Some of us have been a bit worried that we need a concerted effort from all stakeholders in trying to revive interest, trying to stimulate its demands, and also trying to restore confidence in air travel.



Although there are issues pertaining to purchasing power and ease of travel, at this moment, we cannot do too much about it. So, on behalf of the Director-General, we commend your airline for such a great move as it shows a proactive effort as a stakeholder,” he said.