Coronavirus: Ecobank and Proparco sign agreement to support 500 MSMEs

The support will go towards supporting MSMEs hit the coronavirus pandemic

The pan-African financial group, Ecobank, and Proparco, a subsidiary of AFD Group’s private sector financing arm, have signed a new agreement that will support at least 500 Mirco Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This is coming on the back of the ravages that the Coronavirus has had on especially these businesses.



Proparco has a €3.5 billion investment called Choose Africa supporting MSMEs across Africa.

The agreement was signed by the French Ambassador to Ghana, Ange Sophie Avé, Ecobank Managing Director, Daniel Sackey, and Ange-Pascal Kouassi, Country Director of Proparco.



More soon...