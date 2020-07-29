Press Releases

Coronavirus: Fabrimetal Ghana donates 4000cubic metres of oxygen to Korle-Bu

Fabrimetal Ghana, producers of high tensile reinforcement bars have donated 450 Cylinders of oxygen to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital through its ongoing support to fight Covid 19.This is to help in the managing and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The 450 cylinders, which adds up to 4000 Cubic Meters of oxygen, is the affirmation of the Fabrimetal Ghana's commitment to supporting health facilities across the country to enable frontline workers treat Covid-19 patients.



Presenting the cylinders of oxygen at a ceremony in Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday July 29, 2020, the Managing Director of Fabrimetal Ghana, Mr Raj Rohit said Fabrimetal Ghana's gesture is to support the health centers,frontliners and Ghanaians to help in treatments of Intensive Covid-19 cases.







“Our support is in the form of provision of oxygen to health institutions to help support those Covid-19 patients receiving treatments at Intensive Care Units (ICUs),” he said.



The MD noted that Fabrimetal Ghana does not produce oxygen for commercial purposes but for this needed intervention Fabrimetal Ghana's production has been minimized to be able to support the Covid 19 health centres with Free Oxygen..

According to him, their partnership with the Ministry Of Health and for that matter the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital started in April 2020, when management of Fabrimetal Ghana realized that Oxygen is a key consumable needed for Covid-19 treatment at the health centers.



He further added that, “Today, as we are here to affirm our commitment to this noble initiative and partnership with the Ministry Of Health Fabrimetal Ghana also appreciates the effort of Dr Okoe Boye, deputy health minister for the opportunity and under whose guidance this initiative has been a success Also to acknowledge Dr Daniel Asare and his overwhelming cooperation to this project.



The aim is to reach out to more Hospitals as need may arise until the fight against this pandemic is won completely in Ghana.”



He said the presentation of the oxygen, though very small, “will impact lives.”

Receiving the oxygen on behalf of the Hospital, Dr. Ali Samba, Director of Medical Affairs at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital expressed appreciation to the Fabrimetal Ghana and noted that management of the hospital sees the gesture as a “great sacrifice,” the company is making.



He said, oxygen is critical in the treatment of severe Covid-19 cases and that its usefulness in managing critical cases cannot be glossed over.



“The demand for oxygen in this period is very crucial across the various health facilities in the country. We must know that lack of oxygen at these centers can lead to deaths, therefore we appreciate what Fabrimetal is doing and will ask that it extends this gesture to other facilities too,” he said.



Fabrimetal is a subsidiary of MMS Steel Group operating in eight (8) African countries including Ghana.



The company has also supplied a number of cylinders of oxygen to the Lekma Hospital, Prampram Polyclinic and the Nungua Hospital.

