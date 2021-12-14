Coronavirus: Ghana’s economic recovery on course – Ernest Addison

Governor of Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison

Measure of economic activity increased to 11.2 percent

Production in Ghana’s major export commodities remained strong



Oil output fell behind 2021 projections



The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ernest Addison, has stated that Ghana was on the right course towards recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He who said this at the 2021 Annual Bankers Week Dinner indicated that the steady recovery effort which start in the last quarter of 2020 had continued into 2021



He said this was evident by BoG’s measure of economic activity (the Composite Index of Economic Activity) which recorded an annual growth of 11.2 percent in September 2021 compared with 10.8 percent and 4.2 percent in the same periods of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



"For instance, we have seen strong growth and rebound in domestic VAT collections, industrial consumption of electricity, port activity, imports, and air-passenger arrivals," he said.

"This sustained rebound in economic activity is underpinned by a turnaround in both consumer and business sentiments, driven by perceived improvements in economic prospects, although consumers expressed some concerns about current household finances," he explained.



According to him, Ghana’s external economic position has also continued to remain strong, despite a narrowing of the trade surplus as the economy recovers and imports increase.



He added that production of the countries key export commodities which included cocoa and gold remained firm for 2021



He, however, noted that despite the strong performance of the major export commodities of Ghana Oil output fell behind projections.



'At the same time, higher services outflows continued, resulting in a widening of the current account deficit to US$1.9 billion, compared with US$1.2 billion in 2020," he added.