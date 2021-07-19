Coronavirus: Ghana’s economy gradually finding its feet – Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has asserted that Ghana’s economy is on the path of gradual recovery following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and its adverse impact.



According to him, the biggest recovery from the impact of the pandemic has been that from the health and economic growth sectors of the country.



In an interaction with Accra-based Asaase Radio monitored by GhanaWeb, Oppong-Nkrumah said data available suggests the economy grew by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

“On the economic front which is the twin crisis that always come with the pandemic, the economy is gradually finding its feet. We were growing averagely close to about 7% from 2017 to 2019, [then] COVID hit us. We have to shut down parts of the economy and then we went into a dip, but very quickly that recovery is coming back. Data suggest about 3.1% recovery in first quarter this year,” Oppong Nkrumah submitted.



He continued, “We are expecting quarter two to do pretty well as well and if we can come back to somewhere like 5 or 6% and sustain same over the next four years, then we know we are getting better.”



Following the onset of the pandemic, Ghana’s economy plunged from an expected 6.2% to 2.8% as a result of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, disruptions to global commerce and supply chains which significantly affected the country’s economy.



