Coronavirus: Ghana’s land and sea borders re-opened after two-year closure

Ghana first closed air, land and sea borders in March 2020

Fully vaccinated travelers to enter Ghana without negative PCR test result



Land and sea borders re-opened to allow human traffic



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the reopening of the country’s land and sea borders after a two-year closure.



The decision comes after President Akufo-Addo concluded a series of meetings to ensure the actualization of the reopening.



Addressing the nation in his 28th address on measures to mitigate the global coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo Addo said the re-opening is meant to allow the flow of human traffic to and from neighbouring countries.

“As from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened. Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin," he said.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result and will be offered vaccination on arrival,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Further explaining the rationale behind the re-opening, President Akufo-Addo cited slow rate of infections and mass vaccination campaigns as reasons for the move.



Ghana first closed down its air, land and sea borders back in March 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19 virus. Since the onset of pandemic, the country has experienced about four waves of the pandemic.



