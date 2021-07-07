Coronavirus: Parliament approves US$200 million World Bank loan to fight pandemic

Parliament House of Ghana

•Ghana has projected to vaccinate 20 million of its population by the end of 2021



Parliament has approved a loan request by government from the World Bank to allocate an additional US$200 million to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic, Joy News has reported.



According to details of a report by the Finance Committee of the House, government will out of the total allocation spend US$137.15million to procure COVID-19 vaccines intended to inoculate 7.6 million of the Ghanaian population.



“The committee was informed that each dose of the vaccine is estimated to cost US$10.55,” portions of the Committee’s report read.

“This financing would provide improved access to affordable and equitable COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen the system for effective deployment as well as enhance preparedness and response to the Ghana COVID-19 strategic preparedness and response programme,” it added.



The loan facility, the Committee's report explained is aside a US$100 million and US$130 million loans taken from the World Bank back in 2020.



Meanwhile, the Finance Committee’s report added portions of the loans will go towards social and health interventions primarily on the treatment of COVID-19 cases, contracting tracing regime amongst others.



Additionally, portions of the loan from the World Bank will also go toward supporting vulnerable groups in society.