Correction and Apology

Prof Peter Quartey.jpeg Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, Prof Peter Quartey

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb wants to unreservedly apologise to the Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, Prof Peter Quartey, for the headline of a story in which he said “… one thing I find very striking, and I think it has to do with us Ghanaians, is the issue of speculation. There are a lot of speculative activities. Once we start making noise about the exchange rate, it gets to a point you don’t even hear the media talk about the exchange rate, then it gets to a time they talk about it every second, every minute.

“Once I hear that really, then quickly whatever I have let me go and exchange and it is really happening, those who do not even intend to import now might import soon. Of course, they are taking rational decisions, so that is not helping us."

The inaccuracy was immediately corrected and the story was updated to reflect what he actually said.

