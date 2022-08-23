Corrupt officials are termites at the woodwork – Togbe Afede laments

Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XVI, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, has described corrupt officials as termites to the woodwork of national development.

The former investment banker has thus tasked Ghanaians from all walks of life to unite to combat the scourge of corruption, which he identified as the cause of national retrogression.



Togbe Afede made the comments at the inaugural anti-corruption summit of the Asogli State – an event that is to become part of the annual Te Za – Yam festival of the state.



“I have reflected further on all of this as someone who has done some economic and who has been in business for some time. Looking at all the factors militating against our development, I came to a conclusion that the most important of all of this is corruption.



“Greed-inspired corruption, corrupt officials are termites at the woodwork. Eating at the very foundations of our progress, so that is what we have to deal with… let’s eschew greed and unite for the development of our country,” he stressed.



The summit was attended by some anti-corruption crusaders including journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and ASEPA boss, Mensah Thompson. Also in attendance was media personality, Blakk Rasta.

Government appointees have routinely been accused of engaging in corruption with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said to be paying only lip service to the fight against the canker.



According to the 2021 edition of the annual corruption ranking chart by Transparency International, Ghana ranked 73rd out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI, report released on April 4.



“Ghana’s current performance is still below 50 which is the expected average, thus leaves much to be desired,” the report noted.



Out of 49 African countries ranked, Ghana placed 9th with Senegal, each bagging a score of 43.



SARA/PEN