IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe

Cost of doing business is very high - Franklin Cudjoe

Ghana's economy cannot grow with high cost of business



Government to create an enabling business environment



Local economy to witness a boost



Over the years, some members of the trading community bemoaned the high cost of doing business in Ghana.



Despite government's effort to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, the narrative of traders living in a harsh business community hasn't changed.



The latest to join in this conversation is the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe.

According to him, the cost of doing business is very high.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he stated that the local economy will not witness a boost if the situation remains the same.



"You cannot grow the economy when the cost of doing business is so high. Ghana's current cost of doing business is very high," his post read.





You cannot grow the economy when the cost of doing business is so high. Ghana's current cost of doing business is very high. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) November 24, 2021

