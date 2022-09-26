Cost of living crisis: One coconut currently sold above GH¢3

Coconut

Coconut lovers have lamented the increase in the cost of their favourite fruit from GH¢1.50p in 2021 to as high as GH¢4 as of September 2022.

The price increase has come as a shock to consumers who have stated that they may reduce or move away from their consumption if the prices keep increasing.



Some consumers who spoke to GhanaWeb also opined that the price increase in coconut is absurd because it does not require any refinery before it reaches its final consumers.



They asked: “Coconut just has to be plucked and transported to wherever they want to sell it, so why is the price increasing too?”



However, in a separate engagement with Shadrach Kweku Owusu who retails coconut in Accra New Town on September 24, 2022, he revealed that even though the price of the coconut itself has not increased significantly, other factors such as transportation and the general increase in the prices of goods and services, they are forced to increase their prices to make ends meet.



He said: “The price of coconut has just gone up slightly, but due to the increase in the price of every good on the market, we also have to increase our prices, or else we cannot survive.”

Kweku Owusu also attested that many people have reduced their intake of coconut as it doesn’t sell out as fast as he did in previous times.



