Cowbell commissions boreholes in Amoaman and Dankwakrom

Cowbell in partnership with World Vision commissioning the borehole

Source: Promasidor Ghana Limited

Cowbell in partnership with World Vision has commissioned a borehole in Amoaman D/A Basic School and Dankwahrom, both in the Upper West Denkyira district of the Central Region, as part of a series of boreholes to be constructed under the “Cowbell impacting lives Campaign”.

The commissioning of the two boreholes also forms part of activities to commemorate World Milk Day which has been adopted by the brand as a month-long celebration.



Beneficiaries of both projects narrated their ordeal in trying to find potable drinking water, In Amoaman D/A School, the nearest source is 2km away from the school for which they are required to pay before fetching. Residents Dankwakrom on the other hand walk for more than 8km in order to have access to clean water.



Managing Director for Promasidor Ghana Limited, Festus Tettey, highlighted that the value of water cannot be over-emphasized and should not be taken for granted. “But how do the thousand communities lacking access to safe drinking water appreciate the value of water,” he inquired. “Commissioning of these boreholes forms part of activities to recognize milk as an important food in our meals especially that of children,” he said.



He also expressed his concern about how illegal mining has polluted water bodies that have served communities in the past. Though, the Cowbell initiative is far from meeting the demands of millions of Ghanaians who don’t have access to safe clean drinking water. Mr Tettey points out that it is a step in the right direction.





Technical Programs Manager for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at World Vision Ghana, Robel Wamisho, called on the government and corporate organizations to join the initiative. Robel Wamisho said the availability of safe drinking water for communities to reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases is everyone’s responsibility. According to Mr. Wamisho, access to clean, safe water makes life easier and less difficult for children and women.



Upper Denkyira West District Director of Education, Madam Betty Smith, commended Cowbell for the intervention but called for the same support for other schools in the district. “This should never be the first or last. We have other needs in other schools in the district so we have opened our doors to welcome any other assistance,” she said.



The project is a community-support initiative which falls under the "Cowbell Impacting Lives" campaign; a series of community-based activities with the core objective to positively impact the lives of Ghanaian communities through purposeful, sustainable and value-driven initiatives. Under the borehole project, a total of 20 boreholes are being constructed in selected areas. These selected communities are areas that are struggling to get access to safe drinking water.







