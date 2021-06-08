Cowbell marks World Milk Day with nutritional assessment program for school children

Cowbell has donated milk product to deprived schools

Source: Promasidor Ghana Ltd

As part of activities marking the World Milk Day celebration for the year 2021, Cowbell, a leading powdered milk brand has organised a nutritional assessment program for 700 children in the Tema C7 basic school.

The event which was organized in partnership with ‘Child First Initiative Foundation’ and the ’37 Military Hospital’ saw the brand engage the school children through a nutritional assessment with emphasis on protein intake level and other essential nutrients.



In addition, there was also screening for other child-related health issues by the health personnel.



Ten (10) dieticians from the 37 military hospitals took the children through a dietary talk and the importance of milk as a global food. The dieticians went further to educate the children on healthy eating habits.



Speaking in an interview, Brand Manager for Cowbell, Mr Joseph Ashong, re-iterated the need to advocate for the introduction of milk in the diet of children of school-going age.

This, he said, is one of the reasons for the commemoration of World Milk Day by the brand. He further expressed the commitment by the cowbell brand to support initiatives and campaign that promotes the consumption of milk amongst children and also pledged to provide free cowbell milk for children identified to be malnourished after the completion of the assessment.



There was also a breakfast session and giveaways of cowbell milk, brand-sponsored comic books and other child-friendly souvenirs.



Cowbell has adopted celebration to a month-long activity which will involve the donation of milk product to deprived schools, commissioning of boreholes and blood donation exercise to name a few.



