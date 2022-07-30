0
Menu
Business

Create divisional banks to upscale Ghana’s economy – Stephen Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga NLC Founder Stephen Atubiga

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The founder and leader of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) party, Stephen Atubiga, has proposed the establishment of banks for each sector of Ghana’s economy to facilitate development.

The comment of the politician came on the back of the economic hardship the country has been experiencing, crippling businesses which are trying to stay afloat, resulting in the citizenry hitting the streets to demand improvement in their livelihoods.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show, Mr Atubiga opined that the government runs the state as a business entity to be able to meet the exigencies of the growing population of over 30 million.

According to him, one of the ways forward is the establishment of sector banks to finance activities in the respective sectors of the economy.

“If you only think of paying the salaries of your appointees or civil servants and also do certain projects, it means everyone will starve.

“That is why some of us feel that they should create banks in the country. Singapore has a population of less than 10 million but they have 365 banks” he said in support of his argument adding that it means the country has among others, “communication banks so anybody including those who sell communication gadgets can go and take a loan.”

The former National Democratic Congress Communications Team member in his further submission expressed disappointment over the involvement of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) in other areas which are not agric-business related.

“How can, as a country [Ghana], Agric Development Bank be sponsoring contractors to build roads? No, it should be strictly agric. And Agric is broad. Their combine harvesters and what have you. So a contractor building house for farmers they can sponsor you. The banks for housing and construction should be strictly sponsoring contractors…”

“Government has no business in building low-income houses. It ends up to the politician,” the former flagbearer aspirant of the NDC added.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: