Create platform and listen to concerns of businesses – Sampson Asaki Awingobit to govt

Sampson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, IEAG, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, says as partners in ensuring the total growth of the Country, the government must make room to listen to their concerns and jointly find solutions to them.

He said the government promised to introduce a fixed rate at the Port, however, till date, no such policy has taken effect; suggesting that its announcement of the introduction of the two-point-five VAT to be implemented this year must be put on hold until the stakeholders are engaged for a favorable agreement.



Mr. Asaki Awingobit said this in an interview with GBC-Obonu News in Tema.



He noted that if the government does not swiftly intervene to address the compounding problems of the business community, many businesses are likely to relocate, mainly the multinationals.

He expressed concern with the weak purchasing power of Ghanaians, attributing it to the very harsh economy.



"Many are calling for a strike, but it is their hope that when the government urgently intervenes, it will go a long way to help the entire population," he added.