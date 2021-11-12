Creative Arts Entrepreneurship town hall starts today

Flyer for the event

Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana), will host the Creative Art Entrepreneurship Town Hall as one of the activities to commemorate the 13th Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) celebrated from 8th -14th Nov. 2021 in over 150 countries including Ghana.

The event will bring established entrepreneurs from various creative industries in a town hall meeting format to inspire, educate and inform people on entrepreneurial opportunities in the creative sector.



They will also share their entrepreneurial journey and experiences on how they started, the mistakes they made, challenges they faced and how they dealt with those challenges.



The town hall will also provide a very interactive Q & A session to give the participants the opportunity to engage with the entrepreneurs.



Objective:



To provide a platform to inspire, inform and educate people on the entrepreneurial opportunities available within the creative industries leading to job creation, economic and social impact

Bridge the gap between the creative industries and entrepreneurial opportunities available



Participants through the town hall event will learn about the entrepreneurial opportunities in the creative industries which will also help them to make informed choices in starting and growing a creative business in Ghana.



The event will be in-person and online (Hybrid). It will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, Q & A’s. The event will be broadcast live on Joy FM 99.7 and streamed live online via various platforms.



The event shall be moderated by Ruddy Kwakye, CEO, The Rave Group. Panel speakers include Joel Nettey, World President & Chairman, International Advertising Association; Sadiq Abdulai, CEO of 3 Media Network; Theresa Ayoade, CEO, CharterHouse Productions West Africa; Mantse Aryeequaye, Director, Chale Wote Street Art Festival. Register in advance to join virtually via zoom at