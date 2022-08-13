0
Menu
Business

Credit Rating: Ghana will have difficulty accessing the capital market - Economist

Emmanuel Amoah Darkwah121 Chartered Economist, Emmanuel Darkwah

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chartered Economist, Emmanuel Darkwah has noted that the downgrade of Ghana’s economy by S&P and Fitch are problematic.

The economist posited that the rating will discourage investors from having confidence in the local economy.

He examined that the rating gives investors a negative perception of Ghana, and getting loans would be difficult.

“Even if we get the loans, the interest or premium we will pay on them would be high.”

He said a credit rating, is an assessment of the ability of a borrower – whether it’s a company or a government – to repay its debts.

“Lower credit ratings drive up the cost of borrowing,” he told the host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He added that Ghana's access to the international capital market is under threat and existing commercial loans including euro bonds and their trading would be very expensive for the country.

“The truth is that it would worry Ghana in terms of our probability to get into the international capital market,” he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Related Articles: