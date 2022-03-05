Crime Check Foundation supports local gari processors

Gari

Source: crimecheckghana

Local ‘gari’ producers in Akwei, a small community in the Central Region have decried poor markets for the commodity after investing their savings into the business.

They said their living condition has been adversely affected as it worsens by the day.



Four ‘gari’ processors, Esi Saba, 60, Theresa, Abena Pokuaa, 65, and 75-year-old Adjoa Appaggi who benefited from the gesture said they either sell the commodity at very cheap prices or are cheated by the few customers patronizing the commodity.



The old women, including widows, said they have to cope with the situation or else return home empty-handed and endure starvation.



According to Madam Saba, she has plied the trade since her childhood but she cannot boast of savings. As a single mother, she said she is unable to pay the fees of her four children who have dropped out of school to learn a trade.



“Some of them want to learn a trade but even that I cannot afford it,” she said.

“I have to buy cassava, firewood, pay for transporting the cassava from the farm, and pay labourers. Since I do not have capital I pay for all these after selling the commodity and nothing or little profit will be left for me,” she cried.



Coupled with that, she said their roads to market centres are deplorable making the carting of the commodity difficult.



She pleaded with government and Non-Governmental Organizations to come to their rescue.



With the contribution of a donor, Kingsley Osei Opoku CCF gave each of the women Three Hundred Ghana cedis to invest in the business.



They were grateful to the Foundation and the donor for succouring them.

“We did not foresee help coming to us from anywhere. We thank you for helping us. May God bless you,” they said.



Crime Check Foundation has visited villages in the Northern, Ashanti, Central, and Volta regions to support residents to help improve their livelihood.



CCF seeks to extend the support to other regions but relies on donor support.



Kindly contact 0242074276/0248895381 to make your contributions to help the CCF to reach out to more villages.