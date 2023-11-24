Curfew affecting us and our businesses - Nkwanta residents cry out

Curfew imposed in the Oti Region

Some residents have complained that the curfew imposed in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has made life intolerable for them.

The inhabitants allege that it has become impossible for them to go by their daily routines which include operating their businesses.



Some food vendors claim that they are unable to cook because they fear no one will purchase their food due to the curfew.



According to one of the residents, the situation is difficult for the majority of the town’s businesses.



As a result, they are appealing for peace to prevail so that they can resume their usual lives.



Meanwhile, drivers are taking advantage of the situation by increasing transportation fares. Those who have been affected described the situation as perilous.

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, imposed a curfew on Nkwanta.



A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said the curfew, which is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., was imposed on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by executive instrument.



The curfew was imposed following the violent clashes in the area, which have led to the deaths of six people and injured several others.



There is also a ban on people in Nkwanta and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any other offensive weapons.



Persons who are found with arms and ammunition would be arrested.