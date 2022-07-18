Current SSNIT system unfair to workers - TUC alleges

TUC Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah

1.7 million people pay SSNIT, Report

Non-SSNIT contributors receive better pensions than those who pay monthly contributions, TUC



TUC calls on Akufo-Addo to authorize payment of lump-sum top-up for all retirees



Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, has asserted that the current system run by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is unfair to many workers.



He accused SSNIT of paying privileged individuals huge sums of money every month at the expense of ordinary workers who are contributing to the scheme from their meagre salaries.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, July 18, 2022, Dr Yaw Baah said TUC is demanding a total overhaul of the pension system because the current system, he stressed is unfair to many workers.

"Another big issue we must tackle head-on has to do with pensions. You may that the majority of workers who retired from January 2020 (under the new pensions act, Act 766) received pension lump-sum benefits that were inferior, compared to what they would have received if they had retired under the old pension law (PNDCI, 247). In September 2020, the TUC made a special appeal to the President to authorize the payment of lump-sum top-up for all retirees who were affected," he said.



"...We are also demanding a total overhaul of the pension system. The current system is unfair to many workers. A few privileged individuals are being paid huge sums of money from the SSNIT scheme every month, at the expense of ordinary workers who are contributing to the scheme from their meagre salaries. Even workers who do not contribute toward pension receive better pensions, compared to those who pay monthly contributions towards their pensions. This has to change," he stated.



Meanwhile, per statistics, a total of 1.7 million people pay SSNIT. Out of this number, 63% are from the private sector whiles 36% are from the public sector.



ESA/FNOQ