Current economic crisis due to external factors – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has absorbed himself from any blame concerning Ghana’s decision to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.



According to him, the current crisis can be attributed to global external factors which have impacted many economies.



Speaking at an event to launch Accra Business School’s IT programmes on Thursday, the Vice President described the situation as a quadruple whammy which has hit Ghana in the last four years and categorized them into two internal and two external causes.

“The energy sector excess capacity payments, the banking sector clean-up, COVID-19 and the Russia- Ukraine war are events that has pushed the country to seek the support of the Bretton Woods institution.”



“If you take out the fiscal impact of this quadruple whammy, Ghana will not be going to the IMF for support because our fiscal, debt and balance of payments outlook would be sustainable,” Bawumia explained.



He continued, “Of the four factors, two (COVID-19 and the Russia Ukraine war) were external and the other two (the banking sector clean up and the excess capacity payments) were the result of policies of the previous government.



He added that globally, fuel and food prices are rising in the countries with inflationary pressures also on the surge.



“Currencies are falling in value, fiscal deficits are increasing, debt levels are increasing and this tells us that what we are dealing with is a global phenomenon,” the Vice President added.

Meanwhile, officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have concluded their formal visit to Ghana from July 6-13 to assess the current economic situation geared towards an Enhanced Domestic Program for Ghana.



The team which was led Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana met with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and Governor Addison of the Bank of Ghana.



They also met with the Parliament’s Finance Committee, civil society organizations, and development partners, including UNICEF and the World Bank to engage on social spending.



