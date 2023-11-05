Current hardship will soon be over – NPP General Secretary

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has assured Ghanaians that the economic hardship in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

He claimed that the NPP as a party got what it takes in reviewing the economy.



He made their remarks while addressing a press conference to announce the modalities of the November 4 presidential elections of the NPP.

“When it comes to managing Ghana’s economy, our opponents do not have a comparable record. It is the case that today, the NDC feels emboldened because COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War have vanquished the gains we made immediately upon taking over on 7th January 2017.”



He said “Under President John Agyekum Kufuor, from 7th January 2001 to 7th January 2009, the NPP pulled Ghana’s economy out of the stagnation the NDC left. Again, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we grew the economy on average 7 per cent from another NDC stagnation for three consecutive years before the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s War in Ukraine. The truth is that we are fixing the economy, and soon, the hardships of today will be history. The assurance to Ghanaians that we will regenerate the economy is manifest in our record.”