Cussons Baby Moments season 3 entry period extended for 2 weeks more!

The Cussons Baby Moments entry has been extended for two more weeks

Source: PZ Cussons Ghana

It’s getting bigger and more exciting!

The expectation and experience so far has been good and if you have a baby between 0-24months and you haven’t entered the competition, what are you waiting for? Well, we have great news for you!



The Cussons Baby Moments promotion entry period has been extended for 2 weeks more and will now end on March 26th, 2021, to get all the adorable babies on board, the journey and to stand a chance of being crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year.



We’re in our final stretch and your baby could just be the one to win the grand prize.



The Cussons baby of the year walks away with GHS 12,000 and 6 month’s supply of Cussons Baby Products, 1st runner-up gets GHS 5,000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products, 2nd runner-up wins GHS 3,000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products and the 4th-10th finalists also get 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products.



All it takes to enter the Cussons Baby Moments Season 3 contest is;

Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products.



Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby products visible.



Upload via our Contest App on cussonsbaby.com.gh, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app. Click on link to upload: http://bit.ly/cbmghs3



The countdown is on so hurry and don’t be left out. And oh, there’s more ….there are prizes to be won every week once you participate, so you see with Cussons Baby Moments every baby is a WINNER! Remember, the competition is only open to babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months and entrants are advised to acquaint themselves with the T&Cs.



To keep up with the competition, kindly follow our website www.cussonsbaby.com.gh and follow us on Facebook @cussonsbabyghana and @Cussonsbabygh to discover all the exciting activities.