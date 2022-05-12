0
Menu
Business

Customers unable to load ECG prepaid credit due to system failure

ECG METER Prepaid A photo of a prepaid meter

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There's a problem with our E-cash prepayment system, ECG

Our ICT team working to avert vending challenge, ECG

We're sorry, ECG apologizes to affected customers

Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are unable to vend or top up their prepaid credit due to a challenge the power distribution company is facing with its E-cash prepayment system.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, ECG noted that most of these customers affected by this challenge are those in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua.

ECG added that its ICT team are working assiduously to rectify this challenge in the shortest possible time.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers in Koforidua that, we are currently experiencing a challenge with the E-cash prepayment system resulting in customers inability to vend or top up their prepaid credit," part of the release read.

“ECG wishes to assure the affected customers that, our ICT team is working assiduously to rectify the challenge...ECG regrets the inconvenience caused,” it added.

Read ECG's vending challenge release below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Related Articles: