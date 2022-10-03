Customs charging importers in dollars - Awingobit

File photo of US dollar notes

The Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has accused the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority of charging in dollars at the ports.

According to him, this is contrary to the dollarization rules of the Bank of Ghana on the pricing of goods and services.



He added that there is no clause in the Customs Management Act (Act 891) that gives customs the room to charge in foreign currencies, especially US dollars.



The move, he said, heaps hardship on the already burdened business community which in turn affects the general public.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Business on Monday, October 3, 2022, the executive secretary of importers and exporters association said, "I think it’s time we Ghanaians call a spade a spade in the sense that we are here and Bank of Ghana issued a statement that let no one price their goods and services in dollars…I don’t know why customs which is a government agency is using dollar index in calculating duty for importers to pay."



"I have not seen anywhere is the customs law that gave them the right to do…For me, they are the one increasing the compounded problems on the business community which goes ahead to affect the ordinary Ghanaian in this country," he told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante in the phone interview.



The Bank of Ghana on Friday, September 16, 2022, entreated Ghanaians to report businesses that price their goods and services in foreign currencies, especially the US Dollar.

According to the Head of Financial Stability at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Joseph France, it is unacceptable for businesses to price their goods in dollars without the permission of the central bank.



He said the act, which is criminal, breaches the Foreign Exchange Act.



