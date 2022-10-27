0
Menu
Business

Cut expenditure, not planting GRA officers in shops – Pianim

Kwame Pianim 132132311231312313231 Kwame Pianim is a renowned economist

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Economist, Kwame Pianim, has stated that the government must take steps to cut its expenditure instead of planting GRA officials in shops to check VAT invoices.

He noted that the act was "irritating" at a time when Ghanaians are going through economic hardships.

"Cut expenditure, not planting GRA officers in shops; people are suffering; when people are suffering, that is not when you irritate them."

"Things are not going well, and we are looking for the President to come up the way he did during Covid; we need a credible message from him that 'I am going to cut expenditure to stabilize the economy," he is quoted by 3news.

The positioning of GRA officials in various shops and trading centres was part of measures by the Authority to ensure that businesses file their taxes accurately while using the newly introduced E-VAT system.

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, disclosed that during an invigilation exercise by the Authority, it was found that some entities understate taxes and earnings by 1700%.

According to him, the results from the monitoring of about 53 entities showed that shops were filing below their due taxes.

He noted that a shop invigilation exercise was done by sending people as mystery shoppers of stationing officials in shops to check invoices as customers trooped in.

Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the Ghana Economic Forum on October 25, 2022, he said, "Out of the results we had when you look at the filing, what the entity has filed for June, July, and August, and you compare what we found in September the difference is more than 100 %, and some of them go as high as 1700%."

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: