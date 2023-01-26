2
Menu
Business

Cut the cost of operation – Mireku Duker urges mining sector agencies

Hon. George Mireku Duker 600x430 1 600x400 Deputy Lands and Natural Resource Minister, George Mireku Duker

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, has entreated heads of mining sector agencies to be cost-effective in their operations due to the current economic challenges.

He asked them to reduce costs in the payment of allowances, fuel utilisation and the number of vehicles used to save money for the state.

“In view of the current economic situation we find ourselves, we need to make sacrifices and be cost-effective in our operations and activities this year,” he said.

Mr Mireku Duker gave the advice at the opening of a retreat for mining sub-sector agencies in Accra on Thursday.

Participating agencies include the Minerals Commission, Precious Minerals Marketing Company, Minerals Development Fund, Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation, Ghana Survey Authority, and Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation.

Every head of agency is supposed to make a presentation on his/her Action Plan for the year and outline measures put in place to achieving them.

The retreat will enable the heads to take stock of the previous year’s activities and engage in in-depth discussions on issues pertaining to their sectors, challenges and prospects.

The feedback received would feed into the Ministry’s main retreat slated at the end of the first quarter of the year.

The Deputy Minister said the platform would allow the heads to fine-tune the key performance indicators set for them and help them to meet targets.

He, therefore, entreated them to work closely with one another to achieve the Ministry’s objectives.

Professor Peter Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry, urged the agencies to work towards improving upon last year’s performance and meet their targets for this year.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student