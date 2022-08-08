Cylinder recirculation module to commence from last quarter of 2022

Cylinders

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has disclosed that the cylinder recirculation module will be rolled out from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Communications manager at the NPA Mohammed Abdul Kudus said the NPA was ready for a possible take-off after successful piloting in 2019 and 2020.



“The CEO of NPA Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, in the last month has been busy inspecting the necessary infrastructure that should come on board to support the implementation of the module. So, he has visited bottling plants, and manufacturing companies, both public and private.”



“The last time he met the LPG marketers to give his word, he said we are looking at the last quarter of this year to roll out the scheme. That’s the expectation,” Kudus said in an Asaase News.



The recirculation module is an LPG marketing model that is done by filling LPG cylinders at large refilling plants and then supplying the filled cylinders to consumers at specialized retail outlets called exchange points.



The module allows consumers to exchange their empty cylinder for a filled one at the exchange point.

Kudus stated that the delay in the implementation of the policy has been due to the unavailability of the necessary infrastructure.



“The reason we [NPA] have not commenced the cylinder recirculation model is not because of issues with the policy, rather the infrastructure to facilitate it is the issue,” he said.



Kudus added, “This is what has held back the exercise. The policy framework has been properly fashioned and is ready for take-off … We are now working on the exigencies that will ensure that the actual take-off will be a success.”



SSD/FNOQ