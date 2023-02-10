DDE: Total Exemption! – Pension bondholders insist as they picket Finance Ministry

Some members of the group have been picketing at the ministry of finance

The picketing by the Pensioner Bondholders Forum at the Ministry of Finance, has entered day four today, Thursday, 9 February 2023.

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum continued their picketing today to drive home their demands that their investments be exempted from government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



A 15 percent coupon rate has been proposed by government, however, the group has said it will not accept any haircuts on investments.



According to the group it will not accept the haircuts on investments because the livelihood of its members depends on the proceeds.



Some members of the group have indicated they buy their medications and other essentials from the proceeds made from their investments hence want government to totally exempt the investments.



“We deserve total exemption, we have earned it.

“Total exemption,” the pensioner bond holders told Class News.



Meanwhile, the window for bondholders to complete tender processes under the DDE programme has been extended by government despite the Tuesday, 7 February 2023 deadline that had earlier been given.



The extension was necessitated by technical glitches that some of the bondholders faced as “they tried to complete the online tender process,” to enable those who were unable to finish the process do so.



Such persons have up to three days to complete the process.



The Finance Ministry in a statement signed by the Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced: “As a result, Government is providing bondholders with a window to complete processes for tendering their bonds, in response to the terms of Exchange as amended pursuant to the 2nd Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum. This window ends on Friday, 10th February 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (GMT).”