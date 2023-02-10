DDEP: Don’t sign up; we will go to court if necessary – Former CJ tells Bondholders

A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo wants the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to go back to the drawing board and rework the terms of the Debt Exchange Program.

Sophia Akuffo livid over the inclusion of Pensioners’ investments in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme said: “I’m encouraging people not to sign up to anything, Yes, and if need be we can all go to court.”



Pensioner bondholders have pitched camp at the Finance Ministry today picketing over the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Program.



A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo was captured among the group of retirees who are demanding a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.



The former CJ who was calmly seated in the precincts of the Ministry with other colleagues wielded a placard with the inscription “We use our Bond Yields to pay: Rents, Medical bills, Electricity bills, Water bill.”



She told reporters “One I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong period! because you don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That is the last thing you should do especially when you don’t have any services that are specially geared at the comfort and the relief of the aged.”

This is the umpteenth time members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum are picketing at the Finance Ministry over the government’s debt exchange program.



The group of about 50 retirees says they will not accept any haircuts on their investments despite the government’s proposal of a 15% coupon rate.







