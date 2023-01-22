0
Menu
Business

DDEP: What do we want to see before we take things seriously? - Kofi Bentil to govt

Kofi Bentil IMANI12131312133456 Kofi Bentil is IMANI's Vice President

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has berated government over its decision to go ahead with the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) despite several calls to rethink the decision.

According to him, Ghana's 'rush' to proceed with the programme is 'abnormal and arrogant in approach'

Government has emphasised that the domestic debt exchange programme is part of a broader agenda to restructure the country's debt and financial sustainability noting countries such as Jamaica, Greece, and Barbados went through similar routes to sustain their ailing economy.

But Kofi Bentil, in a Facebook post questioned government's haste and modus operandi while noting that the above-mentioned countries took months before finalizing their decision.

He also touched on the plight of individual bondholders who would be greatly be affected by the move.

"Ghana's rush to do a Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) is abnormal and arrogant in approach. It took Jamaica 30 months. It took Barbados 18 months. It took Grenada 30 months. It is NOT simple because you are asking people to hand over their property to you. You can't stampede them!"

Kofi Bentil in the said Facebook also poked the Finance Ministry for failure to coordinate with the creditors involved and co-creating the solutions with them.

“The Finance Ministry has failed to pay the costs of coordinating local creditors and co-creating the solution with them. Everywhere we have seen a successful debt restructuring, that is what the government did. Bar none!” he added.

He further cautioned government that, "If we don’t deal with it properly, it will become a systemic full-blown economic disaster and later a national security catastrophe. What do we want to see before we take things seriously?"

Read the full post below:



FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Related Articles: