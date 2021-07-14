DG of GPHA commends trading community in Burkina Faso for keeping faith with Ghana's port

Managing Director, Support Services Burkin Faso, Patricia Badolo and DG of GPHA, Michael Luguje

Source: Eye on Port

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, Michael Luguje has praised the trading community in Burkina Faso for using Ghana’s ports and corridors ahead of other francophone countries over the years.

The DG of GPHA was speaking during a courtesy call by the Deputy Managing Director, in Charge of Support Services at the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Agarba Patricia Badolo to the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority.



He said, “we have competition from Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin which are Francophone and also use CFA. Despite that Ghana is number two."



Michael Luguje assured of the ports of Ghana’s continued delivery of reliable services to the trading community of Burkina Faso and revealed major plans by government to provide alternative cargo transport routes to serve the Sahelian regions.

“There’s already a rail that is being constructed from Tema to the Volta lake and the expectation is that we can build a small port at the lake and then build another small port in the North at the end of the river so that cargo can move from port by rail to the water and then up North. So far, studies show that if you use that route, there is a cost advantage,” the GPHA boss disclosed.



The Deputy Managing Director in Charge of Support Services at Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry assured of continued collaboration with Ghana’s Port Authority to woo more traders to use Ghana’s ports.