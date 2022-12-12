DVLA announces guidelines for 2023 vehicle registration

Logo of the DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced guidelines that vehicle owners would be required to comply with in order to register next year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the DVLA said this is in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.1 2180).



It said, the new process will help address the usual overcrowding at its registration centres.



According to the DVLA, “This registration period would commence on January 3, 2023.”



The Authority therefore outlined the following steps for compliance:



STAGE 1 (To be initiated from December 12, 2022 onwards)

Present vehicle at any authorised Vehicle Testing Station for equipment-based testing.



Present vehicle at any DVLA registration centre for Customs checks and clearance, vehicle inspection and validation of documents.



DVLA officials will generate an invoice for the service being requested.



STAGE 2 (To be completed from January 3, 2023)



a. Make payment by cash or other electronic means including Visa Card at your preferred registration centre

b. Capture biometric details at the DVLA registration centre



c. Collect registration documents (Certificate of Title, Vehicle Registration Biometric Card, Vehicle Roadworthiness Certificate), License plate(s) and other ancillary items to complete the process.



“All Customs and other supporting documents should be original copies only. The National Identity Card (Ghana Card) is the primary document. All persons duly authorised to transact business for and on behalf of the vehicle owner, shall present a Power of Attorney and their National ID for verification,” the statement explained.



The DVLA cautioned the general public to refrain from engaging unauthorised persons, including middle men popularly known as `Goro Boys’, to avoid being defrauded.