DVLA announces increment in service fees

Dvla.png Signage at a DVLA office

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced an increment in fees and charges for services at their offices.

In a statement, DVLA revealed that Parliament had approved the increase in fees and that it was being “inputted” on all DVLA payment platforms.

It added that the new charges, which take effect on Monday, October 3, 2022, are expected to be available for clients at licensing offices and private vehicle test stations.

Read full statement below:

Source: atinkaonline.com
