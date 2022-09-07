0
DVLA begins phase two of eye test reform for drivers

Dvla Arrest Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: DVLA, Contributor

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Ghana Optometric Association have from September 1, 2022, commenced phase two of an eye test reform exercise for drivers.

This nationwide exercise is in compliance with Regulation 29(5) of the load Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180 and reinforces its mandate to promote road safety in the country.

The regulation provides that an applicant for driver’s licence must submit to the licensing authority, a visual assessment results certified by a registered ophthalmologist or optometrist.

Phase one of the reform began on June 1, this year for categories A, B & E driver’s and rider’s licence applicants. Phase two will involve applicants for renewal, replacement and upgrading of driver’s licences, conversion of foreign driver’s licences, proficiency test, accident reporting as well as traffic offending drivers referred to DVLA by a Court of competent jurisdiction and all other services that will require an eye test.

The reform seeks to standardise the testing processes and procedures to conform to Regulation 29 of L.I 2180.

The exercise will help reduce road accidents in the country as drivers can see clearly, as well as interact well with the road environment.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Ghana Optometric Association assure the general public that effective systems including control measures have been put in place to transmit the results electronically through a portal from any of the eye test facilities to DVLA without any compromise or alteration.

DVLA urged applicants and prospective drivers referred to under the provisions of Regulation 29 of the load Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180) to comply with the reform to enhance their safety and that of other road users.

