DVLA cautions drivers against engaging middle men for license

The DLVA has cautioned the public from engaging middle men

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has cautioned the general public especially drivers to desist from engaging middle men who are popularly known as ‘Goro boys’ in the acquisition of driving license.

The authority has pledged to help eliminate indiscipline on the road hence warning drivers to abstain from acquiring discounted and fictitious vehicle documents from unauthorized people.



Deputy Director in charge of Driver Training Testing and Licensing division, Joseph Clifford Obosu disclosed this to Onua FM when the Compliance and Enforcement Unit of DVLA and the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) arrested 44 drivers with fake licenses in Accra.



The drivers were arrested with their cars impounded for various degrees of offences including fake License, fake or expired road worthy, physical conversion, tinted glasses and fake or embellished number plates.



Mr. Obosu emphasized that it is an offence to drive with fake documents and therefore the drivers who were apprehended during the operation would be arranged before court to serve as a deterrent.

He underscored that the DVLA in conjunction with the MTTD would henceforth deploy a taskforce daily to clamp down vehicles with fake documents in ensuring discipline on the road and as well reduce road accidents.



He reiterated that DVLA has waged a war against drivers with fake documents and entreated the general public to always acquire every vehicle document at DVLA offices across the country to avoid the wrath of the authority.



Mr. Obosu expressed fret over the deaths recorded through road crashes within the first six months of the year and the fact that drivers are adamantly disregarding the road safety regulations.



He described the situation as revolting, horrible and has thus appealed to the general public especially the drivers and other road users to extremely observe road safety regulations to help curtail road fatalities in the country.