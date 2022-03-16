DVLA reforms training and testing to meet current trends - CEO

CEO of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia

As part of processes to reform training and testing of drivers and motorcycle riders, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA is preparing to train examiners to handle these duties.

This came to light during a ceremony to present certificates to 50 Examiners including one female who went through a four-week course in Accra, to enable them to manage heavy-duty truck drivers who apply for license.



The training, which is the first of its kind, was to build the capacity of the staff to ensure that heavy-duty truck drivers acquire the necessary training to ensure that they act professionally on the roads to avoid accidents.



Speaking at the function, the CEO of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia urged the Examiners to go about their duties diligently to ensure that drivers refine their old ways and display professionalism.



He said statistics show that in the last few years, six people were killed on the roads every day.



"It is therefore the responsibility of the Examiners to use the knowledge acquired to help curb the carnage on the roads”, he said.



The Director in charge of Training, Testing and Licensing at DVLA, Kafui Semevo said since the DVLA is preparing to train motorcycle riders, the public can apply to take advantage of it.

He cautioned the Examiners that if they fail to adhere to the standards, it will be a dis-service to the nation.



He urged them to ensure professionalism at all times and ”be firm in decisions regarding outcomes of tests conducted on drivers”.



One of the Examiners, Emmanuel Klugah who spoke on behalf of the team, promised to "promote good standards on the roads to make DVLA a world-class organization”.



The Board Chairman of DVLA, Frank Davis expressed worry about the number of heavy duty trucks crushing or landing sideways on highways, especially on the Accra-Kumasi stretch.



"All these disturbing incidents require competencies in training to help curb such occurrences”, he posited.



The training is, therefore, a good initiative to help reduce carnage on the roads.