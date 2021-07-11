DVLA’s image has improved significantly - Management asserts

According to DVLA, it has adopted a transparent system of operation in recent times

Source: GNA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has disclosed that it has significantly improved its image by eliminating the ‘Corruption Tag Opinion,’ it used to be associated with.

Mr. Benjamin Peh, DVLA Acting Head of Research, Business Development and Innovation said the authority due to its 'rebranding' had picked up about 25 awards from 2017 to date.



Speaking at a stakeholder's conference, he said the awards from GII and IMANI are evidence that DVLA had successfully improved its image and warded off the corruption perception.



"These anti-corruption companies all believe that DVLA is now a changed institute. Prior to the coming into office of Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia our current Chief Executive, people only see corruption when the name of DVLA is mentioned, some even thought that corruption is what staff only survived on, but now DVLA has a good image in the public domain”.

According to Mr Peh, the image reformation formed part of six-pillar initiatives of Mr Agyeman Busia which included: Service optimization through technology; research development; customer focus service; human and capital development; financial management; and sustainability.



He said as part of the image rebranding, the DVLA adopted a transparent system of operation and tightened its networks to prevent middlemen popularly known as ‘Goro' boys’ from infiltrating.



He said as part of the new measures, DVLA staff do not undertake cash transactions on its behalf, as banks had been attached to its offices to collect payment for services.