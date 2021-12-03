DVLA to begin registration of 2022 number plate on January 2

Signate at an office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

Source: GNA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says the Authority will on January 2, 2022 introduce a new suffix (-22) for vehicle registration, as required by the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).

A statement from the Authority copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said it had put in place smooth stages as part of measures to avoid long delays and crowding at the various registration centres.



Under the first stage, the statement urged its cherished clients, vehicle owners and the public that from December 1, 2021 and beyond to present their vehicles at any authorized Vehicle Testing Station for equipment based testing.



They are to also present their vehicles at any DVLA registration centre for Customs Checks and Clearance, vehicle inspection and validation for the Authority’s officials to generate invoice for service.



The second stage which was to be completed in January, 2022, urged the public to make payment by cash at the DVLA office or any other electronic platform including VISA Card and Mobile Money, and capture the biometric details at the DVLA registration centre.



It said after the capturing of the biometric details, the vehicle owners were to collect registration documents (Certificate of Title, Vehicle Registration Biometric Card, Vehicle Roadworthiness Certificate), License plates and other ancillary items.

The statement said all Customs and other supporting documents required for the registration should be in their original version with the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) as the primary identity document.



It said all persons duly authorized to transact business for and on behalf of vehicle owners, should present a Power of Attorney and an ID for verification and cautioned the public to desist from engaging middle men popularly known as “Goro boys” to avoid fraud.



“All COVID -19 safety protocols will strictly be observed at all the vehicle registration centres. DVLA Customer Service Officials will be available to assist clients during this period”, it said.



The statement urged the public to visit www.dvla.gov.gh or contact the customer service centre on 0302746768 for more information.