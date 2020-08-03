Press Releases

Dainess Foods win big promo boost sales in Ghana’s retail space

Dainess Foods, market leaders of baking flavors and essence have rewarded its customers with home and electrical appliances and other gratifying items at its maiden WIN BIG Promotion which ended on August 1, 2020.

The promotion which has a goal of maximizing the Ghanaian bakery market to profits and self-sufficiency in the covid pandemic era, saw the company reward both existing and new customers with four, winning 32 inch television sets, eight with blender, three with rice cookers and many others with T-shirts, aprons, nose mask, mobile network airtime and other amazing souvenirs.



In all, the company would award a total of 30 customers with various prizes with the ultimate prize being a double door refrigerator.



These winners were determined by the quantity of stocks purchased and a peel and win campaign in eight markets in the capital including Okaishie, Nima, Madina, Ashaiman, Kasoa, Kaneshie and Mallam markets respectively.



Speaking to Pamela Sarkodie, Director of Dainess Foods, she indicated that, “we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high-quality products and service delivery nationwide.



We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them. We are definitely looking forward to putting smiles on the faces of our customers with this promo and strengthening our relationship with them”.

The WIN BIG Promotion had three out of the many items from the company listed. Dainess Margarine, Deydom Curry Powder and Rayners Flavor Essence were the main items.



The company envisions stretching this promotion to other four regional capitals in the country including Kumasi, Takoradi, Koforidua and Cape Coast.



Daysak Limited are the brand owners of Dainess Foods.



They are a professional manufacturing and distribution organization committed to trading in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, FMCG, bakery, spices and a wide range of supermarket products. The company prides itself in paying attention to the needs of the market and customers by distributing branded retail merchandise to its loyal customers.



Dainess distributes to sub-distributors, wholesalers and kiosks in all modern, traditional trades and local markets with agents selling nationwide. As a result, Dainess Foods has achieved excellence in every important brand such as Rayness Flavors, Dainess Baking Sodas, Powder and Margarines and Deydom Curry Powders.

