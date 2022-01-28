'Dangerous' Ofori-Atta wants to use e-levy as collateral to keep borrowing – Adongo

There has been numerous arguments on the E-Levy

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Constituency in the Upper East Region has said he predicted Ken Ofori-Atta would be the worst finance minister the country has had.

According to Mr Isaac Adongo, Ghanaians did not believe him when he predicted it was risky appointing Mr Ofori-Atta to lead Ghana's financial sector.



He noted that under Mr Ofori-Atta, nine banks collapsed, together with several microfinance firms and savings and loans companies.



"When I said this in 2017 during the Minister's vetting, many Ghanaians deliberately refused to pay heed to my prophecies", Mr Adongo recalled.



"I forewarned Ghanaians that the Finance Minister is one of the dangerous personalities to the economy of Ghana", Mr Adongo said.

Touching on the e-levy, he questioned why the Finance Minister is bent on collecting a paltry GHS6.9 billion when Ghana's expenditure is way above that.



He noted that if GHS140 billion did not save Ghana from the abyss, what would GHS6.9 billion from the e-levy do.



Speaking on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, Mr Adongo alleged that Mr Ofori-Atta is eager to see the e-levy passed so the money accrued would be used as collateral for further loans.