Daniel McKorley, Ibrahim Mahama, Patricia Obonai others win big at 6th Emy Africa Awards 2021

EMY Man of the Year, Dr. Daniel McKorley

Source: EMY Africa Awards

The 6th EMY Africa Awards took place on the 23rd of October at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, as many nominees, as well as honourees, hoped to take home the coveted trophy, the Thinker. The glam and special moments were captured on TV3 and on www.emyafrica.com.

This year’s event was graced by some popular faces in Ghana’s business, media, corporate and political circles. Some of the guests included representatives from the British High Commission, the French Embassy and the European Union, Ibrahim Mahama, Dr Daniel McKorley, Patricia Obo-Nai, Joel Nettey, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Tommy Annan Forson, Adjetey Anang, Mawuli Gavor, Adina, Fameye, to mention a few.



As the 6th edition’s theme, Reach for Greatness suggests, EMY Africa Award’s prime focus this year was to push the narrative that we are all capable of greatness. In the award’s three-hour runtime, the host, Jerry Adjorlolo called people up the stage to present awards to people who embody this motif.



The winners once on stage, shared life stories and philosophies, and overall made efforts to challenge people to work together and be purposeful.



At the end of the night, EMY Africa Board Chairman, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Category Marketing Manager of International Premium Spirits, Lesego Lebogang Mohale, other representatives from Guinness Ghana Breweries, representatives of the 2020 Man of the Year, Obaapa Adwoa Ankyaa (Nanahemaa Awindor), her fellow queen mothers and the Executive Director of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh, stepped up the podium to present the flagship award, the Man of the Year, to Dr Daniel McKorley.



Below is the list of winners:



HONORARY AWARDS



• Man of the Year - Dr. Daniel McKorley



• Woman of the Year - Patricia Obo-Nai

• Lifetime Achievement Award - PLO Lumumba



• Magnate Award - Ibrahim Mahama



• Group of the Year - PRESEC Odade3



• The Settler Award - Samir Kalmoni



• Humanitarian Award - Monsignor Bobby Benson



• The Guardian Award - Tommy Annan Forson



• Green Fingers Award - Solomon Kojo Kusi



• Man of the Year – Technology - Francis Akuamoah Boateng

• Asclepian Award - Dr. Okoe Boye



• Man of Style - Ebuka Obi Uchendu



• Green Corporate Star Award (by A Rocha Ghana) - Zaacoal Limited



• Citizen Ghana Award - Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey



• Legend Award - Ebo Taylor



• Man of Courage - Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe



• Fanmilk Business-For-Good Award - Teni Agana (Loozeele Initiative)



COMPETITIVE AWARDS

• Actor of the Year - Adjetey Anang



• Discovery of the Year - Wode Maya



• Music Man of the Year - Stonebwoy



• Creative and Support Arts Award - Francis Brown



• PAV Ansah Communicator - Bernard Avle



• Designer of the Year - Toe Talk



• Brand of the Year - Caveman Watches



• Man of the Year - Benjamin Azamati

• Young Achiever Female - Deloris Frimpong Manso



• Young Achiever Male - Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu



The repeat of 6th EMY Africa Awards will be telecasted on Akwaaba Magic on DStv channel 150 on the 30th October, 2021.



Johnnie Walker was the headline sponsor for this year’s EMY Africa Awards. Other sponsors and supporters were Samsung Ghana, Spyros Ltd, FanMilk (Go Slo), Silver Star Auto (peugeot), Lucozade, Prudential life insurance, Special Ice, Letshego, Arocha Ghana, Woodin, EY Ghana, Asuavo security, Mpedigree, ticket lake, Eventellz Décor and Homeda Kente. The media partners were as follows Akwaaba Magic, MX24, Asaase Radio, Atlantis Radio, Peace Fm, Joy Fm, Yen.com, Ghana Web, BFT, Pulse Ghana, and partner blogs.



The top award-winning event was organised by EMY Africa and powered by Carbon AV in partnership with TV3, UNFPA, Luuknow and Rhythms Africa.











