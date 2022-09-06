Deal with us or risk losing your property – Trassaco Estate residents told

Aerial view of Trassaco Valley estate in Accra

The Nungua Stool in the Greater Accra Region is directing all homeowners and residents of the plush Trassaco Valley estates at Motorway extension-East Legon area in the Ayawaso West Wuogon municipality to deal with the Nungua stool or risk losing their properties.

The stool in a notice dated September 1, 2022, signed by Nii Odaifio Wallentsi III, the Nungua Mantse, is warning all homeowners to desist from dealing with Empire Builders Limited owned by Ernesto Tarricone per the Supreme Court ruling dated December 16, 2020.



The stool said it owns the property housing the estates and residents who wish to remain on the land must deal with them or risk losing their properties.

Below is the full notice:



