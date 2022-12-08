Debt Exchange: Ghana risks collapsing banks and insurance companies – Economist predicts

Dean of the Business School at UCC, Professor John Gartchie Gatsi

Economist and Dean of the Business School at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, says Ghana may see a repeat of the aftermath of its financial sector clean-up if the government does not exercise extreme caution in executing the debt exchange policy.

He mentioned the debt exchange policy has caused some level of apprehension in the country's financial sector.



"There is some apprehension about several banks and insurance companies collapsing if the situation is not handled carefully. Already, the financial sector clean-up has left some five banks fragile, and with this new policy being introduced, there is a risk of a repeat of the financial sector clean-up," he shared with Samuel Eshun on e.tv Ghana's 'Fact Sheet' show.



He described the financial sector as the lifeblood of every country, cautioning the government to be careful of tampering with the sector.



The financial expert believes the government anticipates such a crisis, which is why it has set up a stability fund to support the process.

The government on Sunday announced a slash in interest payments for domestic bondholders to zero percent in 2023 and pegged 2024 interest payments at 5 percent.



According to the government, there will be no haircut on the principal of bonds, adding that individuals with government bonds will have their full investment upon maturity.



In a public address on Sunday, December 4, on the current economic situation, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the government will ensure that people's investments are safe.



He further announced that interest payments for domestic bondholders for 2024, will be pegged at only 5%, adding that from 2025, the rate increases to 10%.